Earlier today, news broke that a Chinese Restaurant in Ikeja allegedly rejected Nigerians. The restaurant is Shi Shi restaurant, and they have said that the outlet caters to only gentlemen, rather than to everyone.

After the matter initially blew up on social media, a Director of the restaurant says that that, globally, Chinese restaurants are never open to “every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

According to the The Punch Newspapers, Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant located on 21B, Emina Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos, does not admit Nigerians.

Punch reports that its Correspondent visited the restaurant on the morning of Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and was refused an entry into the restaurant by a security guard wearing Army combat camouflage.

The security guard reportedly told the correspondent he was acting on instructions.

After that the Correspondent left a card, he was contacted by the restaurant director, a Nigerian, Mr. Niyi Adegbite, called him and claimed that, “All over the world, Chinese restaurants are not open to every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

He did claim, however, that the Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant was open to the public. But when asked if Nigerians were allowed in the restaurant, Adegbite replied, “Not really.”

But then Adegbite told Punch that there are two sections of the restaurant - one strictly for Chinese people. He said, “I want to debunk all the allegations. The restaurant is open to everyone. But you know, Chinese restaurant is not for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Nobody can just enter.

“Come, and I will conduct you round the restaurant. I’m a Nigerian and how can I prevent my fellow people from entering in? But, of course, it’s for gentlemen, not for everyone.”

“The restaurant is divided into two sections. There is one open to the public and there is one called Hot Spot.

“The Hot Spot is where you enter and cook on your own. All the ingredients are made available. But it’s only for Chinese nationals.

“Maybe it’s this one that some people tried entering and were disallowed and is now causing the outcry.”

The Punch Correspondent was not allowed in the restaurant.