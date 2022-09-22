Chinese man remanded in Kano prison for butchering his ex-lover

A Kano Chief Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, remanded Quanrong, who was arraigned by the state police command for killing Ummita.

The defendant, according to the police, gruesomely murdered Ummita, a 23-year-old graduate of Agriculture Science from the Kampala University, Uganda.

Multiple reports on Saturday, September 17, 2022, claimed that the suspect trailed Ummita to her father’s house in Janbulo area of Kano State, where he gruesomely murdered her.

The Chinese man, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was said to have killed Ummita for jilting him.

“A little misunderstanding, he called her repeatedly and she didn't pick, went to their home, bang at their door repeatedly, her mom got furious and decided to confront him, he pushed her as she opened the door and head straight in where he located Ummita and stabbed, butcher and slit her throat,” a Twitter account @ArewaTwitter posted as it gave an account of the incident.

However, during the Quanrong arraignment yesterday, a senior state counsel, K. A. Hashim, who appeared for the prosecution, sought the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Attorney-General of Kano State.

The chief magistrate, Hanif Yusuf, therefore, granted the request and adjourned the case till Thursday, October 13.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives had adopted a motion of urgent public importance to investigate Ummita’s murder and the outright prosecution of the suspect.

“The deceased was a corps member serving in Sokoto State. The House is worried that it took Mr Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased (which) shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Mr Geng,” a member of the House, Kabiru Rurum, stated this at the plenary as he moved the motion.