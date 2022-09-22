RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chinese man remanded in Kano prison for butchering his ex-lover

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was arraigned in court for gruesomely killing his ex-lover, whom he said jilted him.

Chinese man
Chinese man

Geng Quanrong, a Chinese man, who was arrested for killing his ex-lover, Ummukulthum Buhari, aka Ummita, has been remanded in prison.

Recommended articles

A Kano Chief Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, remanded Quanrong, who was arraigned by the state police command for killing Ummita.

The defendant, according to the police, gruesomely murdered Ummita, a 23-year-old graduate of Agriculture Science from the Kampala University, Uganda.

Multiple reports on Saturday, September 17, 2022, claimed that the suspect trailed Ummita to her father’s house in Janbulo area of Kano State, where he gruesomely murdered her.

The Chinese man, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was said to have killed Ummita for jilting him.

A little misunderstanding, he called her repeatedly and she didn't pick, went to their home, bang at their door repeatedly, her mom got furious and decided to confront him, he pushed her as she opened the door and head straight in where he located Ummita and stabbed, butcher and slit her throat,” a Twitter account @ArewaTwitter posted as it gave an account of the incident.

However, during the Quanrong arraignment yesterday, a senior state counsel, K. A. Hashim, who appeared for the prosecution, sought the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Attorney-General of Kano State.

The chief magistrate, Hanif Yusuf, therefore, granted the request and adjourned the case till Thursday, October 13.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives had adopted a motion of urgent public importance to investigate Ummita’s murder and the outright prosecution of the suspect.

“The deceased was a corps member serving in Sokoto State. The House is worried that it took Mr Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased (which) shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Mr Geng,” a member of the House, Kabiru Rurum, stated this at the plenary as he moved the motion.

Rurum maintained that Justice must prevail over the matter for societal normalcy.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

mariage

I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)