Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

According to several reports, the actress hit the deck amid her church chore and was promptly rushed to the East Side Hospital by the priest, Reverend Father Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners.

The hospital later confirmed her dead.

One of the parishioners revealed in a post that efforts were underway to contact the actress' family members before depositing her remains in the morgue.

Meanwhile, the cause of the death hasn't been established as of the time of filing this report.

The actress, who was famously known as Choco featured in movies including ‘The Mad’, ‘Money Fever’, ‘The Big Mama’s Stick’, ‘The Last Manhood’ and ‘Mad Love’.