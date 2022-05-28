RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Children’s Day 2022: itel donates libraries, school books, and other educational items to students in Lagos

Children’s Day 2022: itel donates libraries, school books, and other educational items to students in Lagos.
To commemorate Children’s Day 2022, itel Nigeria has today with Brand Ambassador, Olamide, donated mobile libraries, school books, school bags, and other educational materials to the pupils of Command Children School, Ikeja, Lagos.

The august event themed ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ had superstar and itel Brand Ambassador, Olamide, in attendance; a move that has further cemented the itel brand as a brand for all people.

The brand which produces smartphones, accessories, TVs, and other appliances is known for its Love Always On CSR Initiative through which it reaches children and underprivileged communities across the country.

The children-centric event featured face painting, games, and other fun activities children love. The key highlight, however, was when Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji told the pupils to dream big and not let their environment hold them down.

He said, ‘‘I am a kid from the corner that chose not to let his environment decide what he becomes. Through hard work, dedication, and prayers you can achieve greatness. You can become what you want to become without allowing your background to affect you. It is good to get yourself a mentor.

"Make sure you are focused. To some people, success is power, money, and education, everyone here should be able to have one of these things. Success is a function of the mind. Never be pressured, always put in your best.’

The smiles on the children’s faces attested all over again that they had a fun time with itel and Olamide.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager for West Africa, said “Children’s Day is an annual day set aside to celebrate our children, the leaders, pacesetters, and stars of tomorrow.

It is because of them that we chose to begin the Love Always On initiative, and it is because of them we will continue to give back to society. Our children deserve to be celebrated and supported in every possible way because the future belongs to them.’

It is exciting to see how itel has incorporated sustainable development goals into its core business strategies, making it a brand that doesn’t just provide smartphones and appliances for everyone, but also a brand that cares deeply for the needs of its consumers and society at large. With itel, love is always on.

For more information on itel’s activities, you can visit them on social media @itelnigeria. Check out some more pictures from the event below.

