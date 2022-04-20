RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Children burnt beyond recognition as vehicles explode in fatal crash

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed a fatal crash that claimed the lives of 20 people, including children in Bauchi State.

Fatal crash
Fatal crash

20 people, including four children, have been burnt beyond recognition in a fatal automobile crash on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Recommended articles

The crash, which involved two commercial buses, a Volkswagen Golf minibus and a Volkswagen Sharon Wagon, happened at Huturu village along the Bauchi-Kano Road in Bauchi State.

Confirming the incident, Bauchi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi blamed the accident on speed violation, adding that the crash happened around 11.30am.

His words: “Yes, there was a crash this morning around 11.30am at Huturu village, along the Bauchi-Kano Road. It involved two commercial vehicles.

“The vehicles include a Volkswagen Golf 3 minibus with number plate, SHD184YU, and a Volkswagen Sharon Wagon.

“The crash was fatal as the two vehicles were engulfed in fire. When we were called for rescue, our personnel rushed to the scene and they discovered that 20 passengers, comprising 11 male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children, were burnt beyond recognition.

“Our men rushed the one male adult who was injured to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital for medical treatment, while the burnt corpses will be buried at Huturu village.”

According to him, the rescue operation was carried out by a joint team of FRSC personnel, men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the state fire service and the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Fire Service, Bauchi.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

2023: Ngige finally declares for Presidency

2023: Ngige finally declares for Presidency

Kaduna-Abuja train attack has rendered Nigerian government's infrastructure projects futile [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Kaduna-Abuja train attack has rendered Nigerian government's infrastructure projects futile [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters

2023: 18 women aspiring for Senate, Reps, State Assembly seats in Kaduna

2023: 18 women aspiring for Senate, Reps, State Assembly seats in Kaduna

2023 Elections: Why China's denial of supporting Amaechi's presidential bid shouldn't be taken at face value [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

2023 Elections: Why China's denial of supporting Amaechi's presidential bid shouldn't be taken at face value [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Ndume makes Amaechi’s presidential bid his personal project

Ndume makes Amaechi’s presidential bid his personal project

Consensus candidate is healthy for PDP – Gov. Tambuwal

Consensus candidate is healthy for PDP – Gov. Tambuwal

Trending

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse