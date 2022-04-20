Children burnt beyond recognition as vehicles explode in fatal crash

The crash, which involved two commercial buses, a Volkswagen Golf minibus and a Volkswagen Sharon Wagon, happened at Huturu village along the Bauchi-Kano Road in Bauchi State.

Confirming the incident, Bauchi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi blamed the accident on speed violation, adding that the crash happened around 11.30am.

His words: “Yes, there was a crash this morning around 11.30am at Huturu village, along the Bauchi-Kano Road. It involved two commercial vehicles.

“The vehicles include a Volkswagen Golf 3 minibus with number plate, SHD184YU, and a Volkswagen Sharon Wagon.

“The crash was fatal as the two vehicles were engulfed in fire. When we were called for rescue, our personnel rushed to the scene and they discovered that 20 passengers, comprising 11 male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children, were burnt beyond recognition.

“Our men rushed the one male adult who was injured to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital for medical treatment, while the burnt corpses will be buried at Huturu village.”