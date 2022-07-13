Child trafficker kills, dismembers 71-year-old colleague over money

Bello had invited Adisa to his house to have a discussion relating to their business. On the deceased’s arrival, the suspect hit her head with a heavy wooden stick, after which he took her to a nearby bush, where he butchered her.

In a statement in which Bello’s arrest was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect narrated how the incident happened.

According to Oyeyemi, Adisa went missing after leaving her house on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and did not return home.

After she was nowhere to be found, a family member of the deceased reported her at the Sabo/Ilupeju Police Station.

“The case was later transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, where technical and an intelligence-based investigation was embarked upon.

“In the course of the investigation, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team traced the last place visited by the victim to be the house of the suspect in the Olodo area of Imala.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have known the victim for quite some time and that they were both into the business of child trafficking.

“He stated further that he invited the victim on that fateful day to discuss their usual business, but on getting to his house, he discovered that the victim came with what he thought was a huge amount of money.

“This made him hit the woman on the head with a heavy wooden stick, which made the woman unconscious after which he carried the unconscious body of the victim to the bush, where he finally snuffed life out of her.

“He confessed further that when he searched the woman’s body, he discovered that the victim only had the sum of N22,200 on her which he took with disappointment,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

The suspect, according to Oyeyemi, having realized he couldn’t get much money from the deceased, he then resolved to cut off her wrists and ankles for business purposes.

“Having realized that his aim of getting much money from the victim was in vain, he decided to cut off her two wrists and ankles, which he claimed to have sold to somebody, who is now at large.

“The suspect took the police to the bush where he buried the victim in a shallow grave, and the dismembered body was recovered and deposited in a mortuary,” he added.