Chief Emeka Agba hosts son at birthday party

Billionaire Businessman and philanthropist Chief Emeka Agba hosts his son, Trump Agba who celebrated his 5th birthday celebration in grand style.

Friends & associates of the businessman graced the occasion which took place on Sunday the 24th of October 2021 at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island Lagos.

Chief Emeka Agba who is the president of Chief Emeka Foundation, CEO Agba Gold Nigeria LTD with offices in Victoria island Lagos, was full of joy alongside his wife Bar Juliet Agba, and Ivanka daughter and Nimrod son, who were all part of the celebration.

Chief Emeka Agba remained grateful to God ,for the life of his son and prayed for his success in life.

