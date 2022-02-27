Chief Emeka Agba apologises to the Emir of Kano

Moreover, the same Airpeace flight from Banjul caused the delay that made the Emir and his entourage arrive the local airport late.

This airline has personally caused me a lot of embarrassment and I have suffered a lot in their hands including being removed from an airplane headed to Anambra on the 15/1/2022 because one of the lady flight attendants who recognized me to be her former boyfriend then vindictively branded me as a threat on the flight and demanded I be removed because I refused to marry her and later married another woman of a better character.

Pulse Nigeria

The moment she saw me boarding the airplane she quickly told the pilot that I was a threat that she could not have me onboard. I was told to get out of the plane. I protested in a civilized manner by asking why me?

My co passengers also protested in my favor, wondering why I should be treated in such a manner but they refused. All other safety protocols and conditions were met including wearing of face mask and handling of over my luggage to them.

In other not to frustrate other passengers with my misfortune I had to exit the plane and return to the counter to purchase another ticket via Danna airline to Enugu which arrived late to Enugu.

My protocol personnel including mobile policemen that were already stationed at Anambra airport waiting for their VIP were disappointed when they couldn’t find me after the last passenger disembarked from the airplane because in the midst of the confusion that engulfed my mind, I forgot to update them on time with my change of route.

Pulse Nigeria

I had already boarded Dana plane to Enugu before I remembered to inform them and they had to turn back and start making their way to Enugu to pick me up. Not only did I miss the event I was coming home to attend, I also lost one of my phones in the midst of all these. I also tried severally to reach out to Allen Onyema including via text message but he never responded.

I decided to move on and take it as one of those things in life. And I still continued flying Airpeace when I don’t have a choice.

But I feel I have to contribute my comments on this matter that concerns the highly revered royal stool of Kano Emirate and urge Allen Onyema to as a matter of urgent importance tender an unreserved apology to the Emir and equally go in person and beg for his forgiveness, because you don’t know what they might have been through in just that 30 minutes with his Royal Entourage and important schedule.

Let's assume that Allen Onyema was in that position, I believe he would not have allowed the plane to depart.

Let everyone be careful in this life. Nobody has it all. When this airline started operations in 2014 I was one of the first persons to fly with it when they used to beg for passengers to fly with 12,000, even 9,000 Naira and since then I have been flying Airpeace.

A word is a enough for the wise.

_----_