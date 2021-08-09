Chidinma’s father, 4 others face trial

Ojukwu, 57, and Babalola Disu, 42, are to face trial on charges of obstructing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police.

The three other defendants, Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, are to face trial for dishonestly receiving stolen items.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ejiofor, from the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department, Panti, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba.

He alleged that Ojukwu had refused the police from arresting his daughter, Chidinma, when the law caught up with her.

Ejiofor added that the second defendant, Disu, had also failed to report the death of Ataga to the police.

“The other three defendants were also alleged to have dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an iPhone 7 worth N150,000 belonging to the deceased,” he said.

Ejiofor said that the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each in like sum, who must make a deposit of N20,000 into the coffers of the Chief registrar.