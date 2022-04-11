RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chidinma in court over alleged threat to pastor, family

A 25-year-old woman, Chidinma Umeh, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, charged with threatening the lives of one Pastor L.O Oshiyemi and his family members.

Court (VanguardNG)
The defendant, who is standing trial on a two-count charge of threat to life and willful damage, however, rebutted commission of the offences. .

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 22 at 5:00 p.m., at No. 16, Ogundare Awise Street, Ifako, Gbagada in Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant threatened Oshiyemi and his family with extreme violence by invading his abode, throwing stones and beer bottles into his premises.

The prosecutor further said that in the process, the defendant unlawfully damaged the windscreen of a Kia Cerato car marked KRD 177 EF valued N435,000, parked in the pastor’s compound and belonging to one Aishat Onyeche.

Perezi explained that the offences contravened Sections 56 and 339(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and be a resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until March 24 for hearing.

