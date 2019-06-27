Chidinma, Emanuella surprise pupils of Ireti and Hope Primary Schools

Imagine getting to school, wearing your freshly ironed school uniform and clean socks that you had fought angrily with your siblings to get, feeling like you have conquered the world because all your assignments are in check, thinking that nothing could possibly make the day any better. You are walking to your classroom and you see people gathered at the entrance chanting excitedly. You wonder whose birthday it is because you know that this kind of excitement only comes when it is someone’s birthday. After pushing your way through the small crowd, you see seated in your classroom full-bodied Nigerian celebrities laughing with your classmates. Yeah, you would have been thrilled!

The pupils of Ireti and Hope government primary schools got to experience a Children’s Day surprise, as MTN, Chidinma and Emanuella celebrated the day with them in grand style. In addition to surprising the kids with celebrities, MTN also donated two refurbished playgrounds to the schools to enable the pupils learn, play and shine. Isn’t that amazing?!

I guess this is also a good time to remind you of the mPulse proposition from MTN, specially designed for the young ones. In case you are wondering what mPulse is, I will tell you. MTN mPulse provides tweens and teens with an exceptional approach to learning. Through the web-based service, students are able to get academic content as well as self-development tutorials that will enable them shine in all their endeavors. Users also have access to intellectual games that can help sharpen their analytical skills. This explains why the company went to Ireti and Hope Primary schools surprising them with celebrities and donating a refurbished playground.

In all, MTN did not only provide an exceptional way to celebrate children’s day, it also equipped the pupils of Ireti and Hope primary schools with information and skills that will enable them to take on the future and achieve their dreams. In addition to the playgrounds, the company also gave each of the pupils school bags and learning materials just as they have done in over 60 schools across Nigeria through the MTN Foundation.

This is a featured post