The defendant was charged for manslaughter following an abortion she carried out on one Miss Oluwabukola Adeosun that led to the death of the later.

The prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the abortion resulted in complications, and Adeosun was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Ikebuilo said the offence which was committed on February 20, at Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State, contravened Section 325 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The chief magistrate, Omolola Akosile, ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the director of public prosecutions for advice.

Akosile ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and the case was adjourned till April 4 for mention.