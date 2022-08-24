Check out this viral picture of a Keke with glass doors

A Keke (commercial Tricycle) driver was found in Plateau, Jos. This Keke driver made a door made with glass for his Keke and this spurred a lot of comments on the internet.

While many people felt it might get uncomfortable and hot, while others thought it was very creative and commendable.

It’s quite an innovative way to drive a Keke which typically doesn’t have doors. It is understandable that the Keke driver tried to improvise a door because Jos is a city where it rains a lot. Many Keke drivers try to protect themselves and their passengers from the rain.