Check out this viral picture of a Keke with glass doors
A picture of this Keke driver in Jos went viral on the internet, and many Nigerians were amazed.
A Keke (commercial Tricycle) driver was found in Plateau, Jos. This Keke driver made a door made with glass for his Keke and this spurred a lot of comments on the internet.
While many people felt it might get uncomfortable and hot, while others thought it was very creative and commendable.
It’s quite an innovative way to drive a Keke which typically doesn’t have doors. It is understandable that the Keke driver tried to improvise a door because Jos is a city where it rains a lot. Many Keke drivers try to protect themselves and their passengers from the rain.
But this isn’t the first time we are seeing exceptional hospitality from a Keke driver, sometime in 2018, Pulse reported a Keke driver in Surulere whose Keke had a video, sound system, hand towels and mints as refreshments.
