There was chaos at the premises of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, as some hoodlums stormed it in an attempt to cart away a corpse.
Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse
As hoodlums invaded Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo to demand the unconditional release of a corpse to them, some patients and their relatives took to their heels.
The incident happened around 9:00 am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when the hoodlums invaded the hospital premises and demanded the unconditional release of the corpse of their colleague.
According to eyewitnesses, the invaders refused appeals by the hospital management to invite security agents before the corpses were released.
A staff member of the hospital who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the thugs maintained that they would not pay nor wait for any security agent to arrive before going away with the corpses.
The hoodlums, who wielded different types of dangerous weapons, including cutlass, matchets, clubs, and bottles, scared workers in the hospital, thereby forcing them to hide for cover, as they lay siege on the facility.
As a result of the invasion, some patients and relatives abandoned the hospital out of fear of being attacked.
Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee Uniosun Teaching hospital, Dr Babatunde Afolabi said the matter has been resolved.
According to him, the body in question had as well been taken out of the hospital.
