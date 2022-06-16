RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

As hoodlums invaded Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo to demand the unconditional release of a corpse to them, some patients and their relatives took to their heels.

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse
Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

There was chaos at the premises of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, as some hoodlums stormed it in an attempt to cart away a corpse.

Recommended articles

The incident happened around 9:00 am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when the hoodlums invaded the hospital premises and demanded the unconditional release of the corpse of their colleague.

According to eyewitnesses, the invaders refused appeals by the hospital management to invite security agents before the corpses were released.

A staff member of the hospital who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the thugs maintained that they would not pay nor wait for any security agent to arrive before going away with the corpses.

The hoodlums, who wielded different types of dangerous weapons, including cutlass, matchets, clubs, and bottles, scared workers in the hospital, thereby forcing them to hide for cover, as they lay siege on the facility.

As a result of the invasion, some patients and relatives abandoned the hospital out of fear of being attacked.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee Uniosun Teaching hospital, Dr Babatunde Afolabi said the matter has been resolved.

According to him, the body in question had as well been taken out of the hospital.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

Peter Obi’s campaign online is fueled by frustration and hope [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Peter Obi’s campaign online is fueled by frustration and hope [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

ASUU issue is more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed

ASUU issue is more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed

Yobe senatorial candidate who refused to step down for Lawan eyes senate presidency

Yobe senatorial candidate who refused to step down for Lawan eyes senate presidency

Fuel subsidy: Nigeria struggling to service debt – Zainab Ahmed

Fuel subsidy: Nigeria struggling to service debt – Zainab Ahmed

Running Mate: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha

Running Mate: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha

Trending

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker

How Hydrocephalus survivor coped with discrimination to strengthen her mental health

Funto Oguntiloye

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious