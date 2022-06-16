Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

The incident happened around 9:00 am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when the hoodlums invaded the hospital premises and demanded the unconditional release of the corpse of their colleague.

According to eyewitnesses, the invaders refused appeals by the hospital management to invite security agents before the corpses were released.

A staff member of the hospital who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the thugs maintained that they would not pay nor wait for any security agent to arrive before going away with the corpses.

The hoodlums, who wielded different types of dangerous weapons, including cutlass, matchets, clubs, and bottles, scared workers in the hospital, thereby forcing them to hide for cover, as they lay siege on the facility.

As a result of the invasion, some patients and relatives abandoned the hospital out of fear of being attacked.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee Uniosun Teaching hospital, Dr Babatunde Afolabi said the matter has been resolved.