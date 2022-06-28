Chaos in Ogun as policemen shoot truck driver, motor boy to d*ath

The incident which happened along the Itori area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway led to societal disorder as many people took to the streets to protest the gruesome killings.

Multiple reports about the incident have it that the policemen in their patrol van met the victim driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road in Ewekoro Local Government, the same offence the cops were also said to be guilty of.

An eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report said after several warnings, the truck driver continued to follow the policemen which triggered them to shoot his tires unprovoked.

“When they saw the truck driver, they told him to turn back. The driver was reluctant and they shot his tyres.

“This led to an altercation and at the end of the day, the policemen shot dead the truck driver and his motor boy.

“That was why the youths of Itori blocked the road to protest the unjust killing of the driver and his colleague,” the eyewitness explained.