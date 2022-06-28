RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chaos in Ogun as policemen shoot truck driver, motor boy to d*ath

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The policemen, according to multiple reports, shot the truck driver and his motor boy to death, after they refused to driving against traffic, an offence they were allegedly guilty of.

Chaos in Ogun State

There was chaos in Ogun State on Monday, June 27, 2022, as some yet-to-be identified policemen shot dead a truck driver and his motor boy.

The incident which happened along the Itori area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway led to societal disorder as many people took to the streets to protest the gruesome killings.

Multiple reports about the incident have it that the policemen in their patrol van met the victim driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road in Ewekoro Local Government, the same offence the cops were also said to be guilty of.

An eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report said after several warnings, the truck driver continued to follow the policemen which triggered them to shoot his tires unprovoked.

When they saw the truck driver, they told him to turn back. The driver was reluctant and they shot his tyres.

“This led to an altercation and at the end of the day, the policemen shot dead the truck driver and his motor boy.

“That was why the youths of Itori blocked the road to protest the unjust killing of the driver and his colleague,” the eyewitness explained.

When contacted for confirmation of the shooting, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said although there was an incident in Itori (the area where the truck driver and motor boy were shot), he was yet-to-be fully briefed.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

