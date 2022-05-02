The incident, which caused pandemonium among residents of the community, saw the yet-to-be identified hoodlums deploying different weapons, including knives, daggers, cutlasses and others during the fracas.
Chaos in Lagos community as hoodlums attack Muslim worshippers
Some Muslim faithful who were observing Iffar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan, were attacked at their prayer ground park and robbed.
According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Adigun Ademola, the fracas began when the hoodlums invaded the prayer ground of the Muslim faithful and started to attack them.
He said, “What happened was that the hoodlums who stay in the area, upon seeing worshippers after observing Iftar, started robbing them and the Muslim group resisted.
“This was what led to the clash between them; the hoodlums take advantage of any situation to dispossess people of their belongings. Many people lost money to those boys.”
Giving his account of the incident, one Alejo Abiodun, a ram seller in the area, said the hoodlums struck in the wee hours of the day, adding that the Muslim worshippers could not be cowed as they fought back.
“They saw that people were moving around after the Iftar. So, in the early hours of Sunday, those agberos started harassing people and dispossessing them of their belongings.
“This was what led to the clash between them as the worshippers decided to fight back and defend themselves,” he added.
When asked about the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the matter was yet to be reported, but enjoined the state residents to be swift in bringing the attention of the security agency to situations like this for prompt response.
