RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chaos in Lagos community as hoodlums attack Muslim worshippers

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Some Muslim faithful who were observing Iffar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan, were attacked at their prayer ground park and robbed.

Hoodlums attack mosques
Hoodlums attack mosques

The incident, which caused pandemonium among residents of the community, saw the yet-to-be identified hoodlums deploying different weapons, including knives, daggers, cutlasses and others during the fracas.

Recommended articles

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Adigun Ademola, the fracas began when the hoodlums invaded the prayer ground of the Muslim faithful and started to attack them.

He said, “What happened was that the hoodlums who stay in the area, upon seeing worshippers after observing Iftar, started robbing them and the Muslim group resisted.

“This was what led to the clash between them; the hoodlums take advantage of any situation to dispossess people of their belongings. Many people lost money to those boys.”

Giving his account of the incident, one Alejo Abiodun, a ram seller in the area, said the hoodlums struck in the wee hours of the day, adding that the Muslim worshippers could not be cowed as they fought back.

“They saw that people were moving around after the Iftar. So, in the early hours of Sunday, those agberos started harassing people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“This was what led to the clash between them as the worshippers decided to fight back and defend themselves,” he added.

When asked about the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the matter was yet to be reported, but enjoined the state residents to be swift in bringing the attention of the security agency to situations like this for prompt response.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How corruption in a Lagos agency gives way to building collapses in the metropolis [Pulse Special Report]

How corruption in a Lagos agency gives way to building collapses in the metropolis [Pulse Special Report]

Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

2023: Lagos APC stalwarts endorse lawmaker For state’s Assembly ambition

2023: Lagos APC stalwarts endorse lawmaker For state’s Assembly ambition

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

Trending

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

Alleged thieves

7 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

7 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident.