RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chaos in Delta after soldiers shoot man hunting for snails to d*ath

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to be hunting snails alongside six other people when he was shot dead.

Delta Youth
Delta Youth

Chaos rocked the Ogulagha community in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State after some soldiers shot a man dead.

Recommended articles

The military men who are reportedly attached to the Forcados Terminal, on Monday, June 27, 2022, shot the 27-year-old twice while he picked snails.

Following the incident, the community enraged youth went on rampage, destroying the company’s vehicles and properties.

They also took over the major community roads to express their anger and disappointment at the soldiers.

Revealing how the soldiers attacked the victim, the community youth president, ThankGod Iyaragba said the deceased was with six others hunting snails when he was shot dead.

His words, “Around 10pm yesterday (Monday), six of the community boys went to the bush behind Forcadoes Terminal for snail picking, but were intercepted on their way back by military men.

“One of the boys, Endurance, tried to run out of fear but was shot twice at close range.

“This infuriated youths in the community to go on the rampage, destroying company vehicles and property.”

While the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was yet-to confirm the incident, Ozobo Austin, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Political Matters, stated that the killing is barbaric.

Noting that the incident could have incited unrest in the state, Austin described the conduct of the soldiers as unprofessional.

He, however, assured that all the soldiers involved in the act would be brought to book.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper