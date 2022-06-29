Chaos in Delta after soldiers shoot man hunting for snails to d*ath

The military men who are reportedly attached to the Forcados Terminal, on Monday, June 27, 2022, shot the 27-year-old twice while he picked snails.

Following the incident, the community enraged youth went on rampage, destroying the company’s vehicles and properties.

They also took over the major community roads to express their anger and disappointment at the soldiers.

Revealing how the soldiers attacked the victim, the community youth president, ThankGod Iyaragba said the deceased was with six others hunting snails when he was shot dead.

His words, “Around 10pm yesterday (Monday), six of the community boys went to the bush behind Forcadoes Terminal for snail picking, but were intercepted on their way back by military men.

“One of the boys, Endurance, tried to run out of fear but was shot twice at close range.

“This infuriated youths in the community to go on the rampage, destroying company vehicles and property.”

While the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was yet-to confirm the incident, Ozobo Austin, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Political Matters, stated that the killing is barbaric.

Noting that the incident could have incited unrest in the state, Austin described the conduct of the soldiers as unprofessional.