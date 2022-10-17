CEO Network calls for nomination for 4th Under 30 CEOs Award.

The CEOs Network Africa is a Multidisciplinary Networking Hub for Young Leaders; a social enterprise set up in order to help young people through their journey as entrepreneurs via tailored trainings, annual awards, networking, and mentorship events.

It is a network of over 17,000 registered young African business leaders with the primary goal of identifying and building capacity of members within the network, inspiring the next generation and showcasing innovation and creativity.

Themed “Year of the Disruptors and Innovators” the Under 30 CEOs award 2022 seeks to recognize excellence, innovations and service amongst young entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

Since its commencement in 2019, the award has decorated over 120 young African entrepreneurs in different categories ranging from finance, technology, agriculture, politics, and inspiring youths in different entrepreneurial space who have achieved distinction against economy barriers and setbacks.

According to the president and founder of CEOs Network Africa, Alli-Bob Cinwon, “This year, we are committed to empower and inspire young business owners, in a bid to reaffirming our collective promises of building a better Africa. As usual, we are looking forward to a large number of nominations for this year’s edition. The search continues for encouraging promising entrepreneurs, and CEOs Network Africa is proud to propel the drive for positive change in the whole of Africa.” He added.

The public is therefore encouraged to nominate trailblazers in their respective entrepreneurial endeavors under the age of 30 for the 30 categories ranging from Agriculture, Food and catering, politics and governance, technology and finance, real estate, etc.

Eligible persons must have had considerable impact within the last year, should have easily-accessible documentation of their achievements, and below the age of 30.