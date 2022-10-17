RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

CEO Network calls for nomination for 4th Under 30 CEOs Award

Bayo Wahab

Since its commencement in 2019, the award has decorated over 120 young African entrepreneurs in different categories.

CEO Network calls for nomination for 4th Under 30 CEOs Award.
CEO Network calls for nomination for 4th Under 30 CEOs Award.

Read Also

The CEOs Network Africa is a Multidisciplinary Networking Hub for Young Leaders; a social enterprise set up in order to help young people through their journey as entrepreneurs via tailored trainings, annual awards, networking, and mentorship events.

It is a network of over 17,000 registered young African business leaders with the primary goal of identifying and building capacity of members within the network, inspiring the next generation and showcasing innovation and creativity.

Themed “Year of the Disruptors and Innovators” the Under 30 CEOs award 2022 seeks to recognize excellence, innovations and service amongst young entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

Since its commencement in 2019, the award has decorated over 120 young African entrepreneurs in different categories ranging from finance, technology, agriculture, politics, and inspiring youths in different entrepreneurial space who have achieved distinction against economy barriers and setbacks.

According to the president and founder of CEOs Network Africa, Alli-Bob Cinwon, “This year, we are committed to empower and inspire young business owners, in a bid to reaffirming our collective promises of building a better Africa. As usual, we are looking forward to a large number of nominations for this year’s edition. The search continues for encouraging promising entrepreneurs, and CEOs Network Africa is proud to propel the drive for positive change in the whole of Africa.” He added.

The public is therefore encouraged to nominate trailblazers in their respective entrepreneurial endeavors under the age of 30 for the 30 categories ranging from Agriculture, Food and catering, politics and governance, technology and finance, real estate, etc.

Eligible persons must have had considerable impact within the last year, should have easily-accessible documentation of their achievements, and below the age of 30.

Nominations can be made by visiting ceosnetworkafrica.com/2022nominations.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu promises to explore oil reserves in North, tackle insecurity

Tinubu promises to explore oil reserves in North, tackle insecurity

Tinubu says Atiku should endorse him because he supported him in 2007

Tinubu says Atiku should endorse him because he supported him in 2007

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child

A man crying (Image of illustration)

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home