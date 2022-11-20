In a statement disclosed to the press, Desmond Ezenwa who serves as the Managing Director of the Network stated that “this year a total number of about 6000 nominations were received from across the continent and the finalists were critically screened and selected from different walks of life by the award committee. The quality of the entries received simply proves that young Nigerians are indeed very resourceful, resilient and extremely hardworking”
CEO Network announces 4th edition of Under 30 CEOs Award
The CEOs Network Africa- the largest network of emerging young leaders in Africa announces the fourth edition of the Under 30 CEOs Award.
According to the award committee chairman- Alli-Bob Cinwon, he said “Every year we have the opportunity to critically scrutinize and select the very best and brightest minds across the continent and this year was no exception. I am elated at the quality of applications we received this year and it just reinstates our commitment to empowering and spotlighting young people doing outstanding things”
“This year’s award is themed “The Year of the Phoenix”, and the kind of nominations we had, portraying the wonderful and inspiring work that many young Nigerians are doing across industries, just goes to show that like the phoenix, we will keep rising despite the socio and economic challenges we are faced with as a nation.”
The awards will be presented to the winners, after voting must have ended, at the Under 30 CEOs Dinner and awards night scheduled to hold on the 11th of December 2022 at the BALL ROOM Abuja
To view the full list of nominees and vote, visit https://ceosnetworkafrica.com/cnaavoting2022/
The CEOs Network Africa is a Multidisciplinary Networking Hub for Young Leaders; a social enterprise set up in order to help young people through their journey as entrepreneurs via tailored training, annual awards, networking, and mentorship events.
It's a network of over 21,000 registered youngsters, African business leaders, with the primary goal of identifying and building capacity of members within our network, inspiring the next generation and showcasing innovation and creativity.
