Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession

Jude Egbas

The government plans to set-up small scale businesses for the sex workers and reunite them with their families.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]

The Bauchi government intends to conduct a headcount of sex workers in the state, and thereafter implement policies that will discourage the trade in sex in the northeastern state.

Permanent Commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation in Bauchi, Aminu Balarabe-Isah, made the government's plan known during a sensitisation workshop organised for sex workers on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Balarabe-Isah says data mined from the census will help the commission implement measures that will discourage sex workers from continuing with the trade.

He adds that investigation carried out by his agency shows that illiteracy, poverty and maltreatment from step mothers pushed most young women into the sex business.

Illustrative photo of sex workers in Nigeria (Punch)
Illustrative photo of sex workers in Nigeria (Punch) “We fall under essential services...”- Sex Workers Association boss argues amidst lock-down Pulse Ghana

The government will re-unite the sex workers with their families afterwards and empower them to start-up small scale businesses, the permanent secretary adds.

The government also intends to organise mass marriages for young women desirous of 'settling down'.

Speaking on behalf of the sex workers, Hafsatu Azare says they are willing to quit the trade if government empowers them economically.

She describes their condition as pathetic.

