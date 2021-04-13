Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession
The government plans to set-up small scale businesses for the sex workers and reunite them with their families.
Pulse Nigeria
Permanent Commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation in Bauchi, Aminu Balarabe-Isah, made the government's plan known during a sensitisation workshop organised for sex workers on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Balarabe-Isah says data mined from the census will help the commission implement measures that will discourage sex workers from continuing with the trade.
He adds that investigation carried out by his agency shows that illiteracy, poverty and maltreatment from step mothers pushed most young women into the sex business.
The government will re-unite the sex workers with their families afterwards and empower them to start-up small scale businesses, the permanent secretary adds.
The government also intends to organise mass marriages for young women desirous of 'settling down'.
Speaking on behalf of the sex workers, Hafsatu Azare says they are willing to quit the trade if government empowers them economically.
She describes their condition as pathetic.
