Celestial prophet rapes Osun undergraduate during ‘deliverance’

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim said the prophet had carnal knowledge of her after her mother took her to meet him for a spiritual rite.

The suspect has been arrested [The Lagos Times]
The suspect has been arrested

It was gathered that the student’s mother, on Thursday, January 4, 2023, took the latter to the church for ‘redemption of life’ deliverance after a vision that she would pass away on her birthday.

The victim was said to have been left with the pastor, who then recommended that ‘spirit rite’ be done for her to redeem her from death.

At night, Pastor Kayode ordered me to remove my clothes, including my underwear and put on white garment, which I did. He told me that he would have sex with me as part of the rituals for the redemption, which I opposed to and I attempted to leave, but he dragged me back inside and pinned my neck on his chair, pulled my leg up and penetrated me, after which I escaped,” the victim stated as she recounted her experience with the prophet.

“I explained what happened to my parents and they took me to Odufunke Memorial Hospital, Ijebu- Ijesa. The doctor checked my private parts and discovered that I had been raped. It was the hospital management that called the policemen. The police went to his place that night but he had run away.”

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola said the suspect is currently cooling off in custody.

It is true the suspect has been arrested. He is being detained in Ijebu-Jesa. He will be transferred to Osogbo headquarters on Monday (today),” she was quoted as saying.

The police spokesperson added that he would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

