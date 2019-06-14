Celebrating dads with some Hennessy Ice Cream, courtesy Cold Stone Creamery!

To celebrate Father’s Day, Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria is featuring the Hennessy Ice Cream Cake – a yummy creation made with New Cognac (a Hennessy variant) infused Ice Cream Cake with dark chocolate cake, covered with Brown Frosting and Minstrel Duo. And yes, it sounds just as amazing as it tastes! This mouthwatering mix presents the perfect dessert gift to all the sweet-tooth dads and special men around you. They sure do deserved to be spoiled with sweet-things too!

Amazingly, the leading Ice cream brand will be offering a special deal on this delicious creation – which allows you enjoy a 20% slash in price only on Fathers’ day! You do not want to miss this.

To all the wives, mothers, daughters and sons, the new Cold Stone Creamery Hennessy Cake flavor might just be the perfect treat you have been looking for. The sweet creation will be available from 15th June 2019 across all Cold Stone Creamery Stores nationwide.

This is your opportunity to show the father figures and amazing men in your lives that you care, with the most scrumptious gift yet! The Hennessy Ice cream cake by Cold Stone is the ultimate ice cream experience for everyone.

You can also join the conversation online; follow @Coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram.

This is a featured post