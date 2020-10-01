Celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day with GOtv

This is a day we look back and see how far we have come as a nation and celebrate the many things that make us great. GOtv is offering exciting Nigerian movies and shows content to make the Independence Day celebrations more special.

So grab a plate of Jollof rice, Nkwobi, Tuwo or any other traditional dish you love and switch on your GOtv to watch great entertainment - proudly Nigerian!

Here’s what’s hot on GOtv this Independence Day:

Laugh out loud till you tear up with Laugher On Lockdown on AM Family (channel 2). This show is hosted by celebrity comedian Okey Bakassi and a league of comical comedians such as Buchi, Owen, SLK, Chigurl, Senator, Kenny Blaq and Ovy Godwin to make you crack up like never before! Also watch out for performances from Sound Sultan, Omah Lay and the Ohemgee band. Join in on the fun from 2:30pm to 5pm.

Catch Okunkun on AM Yoruba (channel 5). This movie sees a woman wallow in poverty despite having a wealthy son who detests her sight. What could be the reason behind his attitude? Find out at 4:05pm.

AM Epic (channel 9) airs amazing local programmes, Forbidden is one of them. This movie centres around a mistake done in the past, which then comes back to hunt the present of a woman’s life. Find out how this story plays out at 7pm.

Looking for more comedy? My Flatmates S2 is on AM Family (channel 2). Enjoy this situational comedy documenting the lives of four friends who share an apartment. All sorts of chaotic and hilarious things happen as they go about their daily escapades. Don’t miss it at 6:30pm.

The northerners can enjoy this crime drama, Laifin Waye on AM Hausa (channel 4). The police are on the hunt for lady who ran away from the hospital after being treated. How will this chase turn out? Tune in at 9pm.

All shall come to light in Violated, which airs on ROK 2 (channel 17). Viewers will witness a young lady who is stigmatized because of her demented mother. Little does she know that there is more to her mother’s illness than what meets the eye. Catch this intriguing movie at 9:55am.

It is said the outcome of our life depends on the choices we make. On AM Igbo (channel 11) there’s a movie called Egodi, which sees a young man who refuses to listen to his mother’s advice, in choosing the woman to spend the rest of his life with. Enjoy this movie at 10:40pm.

