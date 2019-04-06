Celebrate life’s golden moments with Guinness Gold from the house of Guinness

Launching in Nigeria for the first time in the world, Guinness Gold is a refreshing lager, packed full of depth and character, making it ideal for Nigerians who are looking for more from their drinking experience.

Guinness Gold is a characterful lager beer that will stand out from the crowd thanks to its unique combination of high-quality ingredients sourced locally and internationally.

Alongside the standard malt, the addition of two speciality malts - crystal malt and amber malt - create a lager with real depth of flavour.

Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Guinness - “We know that consumers are looking for new drinking experiences and that is why we have developed Guinness Gold.

This new lager beer is a special launch that is a collaboration between the expertise of our brewing team here in Nigeria and the team in Dublin, the birthplace of Guinness.

Together, they have developed a delicious lager full of flavour and depth, that we really believe will appeal to modern discerning tastes.

It is a refreshing lager beer with the bold character you would expect from Guinness, but it is clearly different in look and flavour to Guinness FES stout We’re very excited to bring it to Nigeria for the first time in the world and we’re encouraging Nigerians to celebrate life’s golden moments with Guinness Gold.”

To help celebrate the launch, Dublin-based innovation brewer, Aisling Ryan, is in Nigeria to join the local team headed up by Colman Hanna to meet consumers and introduce them to this new beer.

Master brewer, Aisling Ryan says, “The brewers at Guinness are passionate about bringing more flavour to drinkers around the world through our beers, and we’re very excited to be doing that here in Nigeria with our new lager beer, Guinness Gold.

Working collaboratively with the pioneering brewing team in Nigeria, we wanted to develop a flavourful beer that people can discover and share every day.

Staying true to the ethos of the Guinness founder, Arthur Guinness, who was a man of vision, Guinness Gold a lager beer that combines craft with science to produce a premium lager beer for Nigerians to enjoy in life’s golden moments.”

Guinness Gold will get an official launch tonight, April 6th 2019 in Lagos in a first-of-its-kind immersive consumer experience designed to demonstrate how the product will improve the lager beer drinking experience for discerning Nigerians who are looking for more from their beer.

