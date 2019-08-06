A CCTV footage has surfaced online which shows how two robbers broke into a parked car in Nigeria’s Lagos state, allegedly using saliva and salt.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, the shocking incident happened on Tuesday, July 30 and was captured on CCTV camera.

The video shows the two alleged robbers parking their motorbike near some cars parked along the road. One of them is seen standing by the motorcycle and acting as a watchman, while the other breaks part of the car’s door screen, enabling him to open it with ease.

He then entered the car and picked some unidentified things believed to be valuables. He exited the car and walked to his colleague before returning to pick more valuables from the car.

Having accomplished their mission, the two alleged robbers jumped onto their stand-by motorbike and sped off.

Some voices narrating the incident in the background of the video claim that the robbers made use of saliva and salt to carry out their criminal act.

Watch the video below: