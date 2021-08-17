The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is working with numerous security agencies to arrest and prosecute people abusing the naira.
CBN threatens punishment for 'unpatriotic' Nigerians disrespecting naira
CBN says it's not cultural or moral for Nigerians to disrespect their currency.
The law prescribes a prison term of not less than six months or a fine not less than N50,000, or both, for people who tamper with the currency by soiling, tearing, piercing, or spraying at parties.
This has not stopped people from deliberately abusing the currency, with spraying at parties the one that most commonly catches the eye of authorities.
CBN spokesperson, Osita Nwanisobi, said a week ago that the apex bank is powerless against the practice because it's not a law enforcement agency, but adopted a more aggressive tone in a new statement released on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
He noted that it's not cultural or moral for people to disrespect their currency, and that the CBN is working with law enforcement agencies to address the 'unpatriotic practice'.
"We, therefore, warn Nigerians, particularly those at social functions such as birthdays, weddings, and funerals to desist from disrespecting the naira or risk being arrested by law enforcement agencies.
"The naira is our legal tender and symbol of national pride. Let us respect it and handle it with care," he said.
He listed the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) as partner agencies to help curb the practice.
