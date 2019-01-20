By profiling each undergraduate in the school on a unique seat, the institution hopes to identify those who show up late for worship or fail to attend at all.

The aggressive measure carries a week suspension for students who are not able to arrive on time according to Instablog9ja on Instagram.

Some offenders who are reportedly in their 4th year at Veritas are already serving punishment according to reports.

Others considered lucky were reportedly told to rewrite the university's Student Handbook to be submitted within a deadline.