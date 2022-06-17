Catholic condemns Mbaka for calling Peter Obi a stingy man in Enugu

This writer recalls that Mbaka recently made news headlines after saying Obi cannot win the forthcoming presidential election because he’s a stingy man.

The cleric maintained that Obi is misfit and Nigerians should not take him seriously.

Displeased by the comments which prompted Nigerians to express their disappointment at Mbaka, the Catholic Church whom many people think he represents disowned the cleric.

The Catholic Church said the comments from Mbaka were unbecoming, adding that they were entirely his and not the ministry.

“The attention of the Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus V.C Onaga, and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been drawn to the inflammatory political utterances by Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 during his Wednesday Adoration Programme.

“Fr. Mbaka during his preaching attacked the good reputation of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, describing him as “a stingy man'” and as “a joker”, contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person

“He also made fun of the Labour Party and vowed that Mr. Obi could not be the president of Nigeria. This is a clear violation of the provisions of canon 287 (2) which forbids priests from engaging in partisan politics.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka,” a statement signed by the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Most Rev Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, the Chancellor/ Secretary, Rev Fr Wlifred Chidi Agubuchie and Vicar General, Very Rev Fr, Geoffrey Aguigwo, read.