This was achieved in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and SKLD Integrated Services, CASIO’s partner in Nigeria.

This initiative is aimed at extending educational support to the Lagos State Ministry of Education in enhancing Mathematics and Science learning in Nigeria and Africa at large. The launch of the Lab will kickstart the training of 600 mathematics teachers in Lagos on the usage of calculators and enhancement of Mathematics learning, by using the CASIO calculator as a tool of educational technology integration.

CASIO Partners with Lagos state govt to improve STEAM education in Lagos

The launching of the CASIO Lab was done by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo. In attendance were the Managing Director of SKLD Integrated Services, Mrs. Temilola Adepetun, members of the press and over 100 teachers from the various districts in Lagos State.

Takashi Seimiya, Managing Director of CASIO Middle East FZE, expressed his pleasure over the event. In his words, “We are delighted to extend our support for Lagos State Ministry of Education, that is playing a vital role in improving math and science learning in Lagos and are pleased for the launching of the CASIO Lab in Lagos, to ensure continuous support in the education sector, overcoming the challenging times where the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic”

Lagos State Ministry of Education and SKLD Integrated Services are leading the way to help educators to achieve their potential and help students improve their mathematical, analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Casio Lab training is a continuous program that would be extended to other States’ Ministries of Education in Nigeria.

