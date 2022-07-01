Carry1st partners with Gamr for their premier 1stival

On the 25th of June 2022, the 1stival, opened its doors to a myriad of persons both young and old all falling into the bracket of video game lovers, game enthusiasts, pro-epsorts players and general fun seeking folk. With countless people flocking in, to play FIFA22, NBA2k, Mortal Kombat, Jenga, and Chess amongst other games, the venue transformed into a scene right out of the malls in the 80's during the gaming boom.

The 1stival was proudly sponsored by Redbull, and it featured non-stop games, food, drinks sponsored by Redbull, unlimited free wi-fi, dance party, giveaways and a FIFA22 tournament, that saw Boyd a pro esports player go home with the prize of a brand new PlayStation 5.

This mini competition in itself, provides a look into the future of inclusive competitive gaming in Nigeria and Africa, especially as esports adoption continues to grow on the continent.

According to Emily Hughes, Head of Business growth at Carry1st, this edition of the 1stival hit all the right notes and has set the right foundation for many more 1stivals across the continent.

As Africa's leading esport platform, gamr has invested in technology infrastructure to enable the emergence of more pro-players, by making competitive gaming accessible to gamers across the continent. This partnership with Carry1st aims at increasing awareness about video gaming as an industry, while also promoting its products, games, and payment solution.

About Carry1st

Africa's most prominent mobile game publisher, Carry1st, develops and publishes enriching mobile games and content apps for African consumers.

About Gamr

Gamr is a platform built to enhance & enable the adoption of eSports in Africa. The gamr platform helps gamers discover tournaments, organize tournaments, build community, increase viewership and get rewarded.

