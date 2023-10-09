ADVERTISEMENT
Carpenter in court over alleged ₦400k fraud gets ₦400k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge adjourned the case until October 11 for further hearing.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The police charged Agada with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Ochuba Njidea of EFCC Academy in Karu , Abuja entrusted the sum of ₦400,000 to him for a set of chairs but, with the intent to cheat, he dishonestly converted all the money to his own personal use and failed to produce the work as agreed.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant to bail and ordered that a deposit of ₦400,000 be made as bail bond. He said that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses would be verified by court officers.

