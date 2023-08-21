ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Carpenter arrested for allegedly swindling customer of ₦‎70,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor added that the defendant also switched off his phone and every effort to trace him to his whereabout proved abortive.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

Hafiz of Dape village, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating. The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Safiyanu Saidu of Associated Estate, Karmo Abuja on July 27.

Nwafoaku said that the complainant on July 7 transferred the sum of ₦‎70,000 to the defendant to make a cabinet for him. The prosecutor added instead of making the cabinet, that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the defendant also switched off his phone and every effort to trace him to his whereabout proved abortive. The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 312 and 322:of the Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000 and a surety in like sum. He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Sept. 19, for hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Any student that refuses to comply will face the consequences [Hotels Nigeria]

Ogun poly students warned to wear pants and bras on school campus

The suspect has confessed to the Police [Guardian]

84-year-old man in Edo kills 75-year-old wife for denying him sex

Law and Justice

Court dissolves marriage on woman's request

Nigerians may pay higher for petrol soon [Simon Maina/Getty Images]

Increased landing charges, FX rates may trigger another rise in fuel price