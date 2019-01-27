He earlier picked up the thieves as passengers on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Afrika Shrine located in Lagos capital Ikeja.

An Anti-Crime patrol team from the Maroko Police Station helped him secure the vehicle before the robbers could disappear with it a report by Sahara Reporters confirms.

A Divisional Police Officer, CSP Isah Abdulmajid helped track down the robbers after they came across the Uber driver crying over the snatching of his vehicle.

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a statement concerning the event.

"The DPO took the driver in his patrol vehicle and they drove in the same direction taken by the thieves, while escaping with the car. Fortunately for the distressed Uber Driver, the Police team was able to intercept the car within Victoria Island.

"Although one of the thieves escaped, the team arrested his crime partner, one Ogundoju Olalekan of No. 14 Shomorin street, Ifako Gbagada. He was immediately searched and two wooden prototypes of berratta pistols were recovered from him. On interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime.

"Meanwhile, the Command Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the fleeing member of the Uber snatching syndicate must be arrested to face the law."