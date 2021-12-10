Car winner emerges in ongoing Globacom Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo

The 33-year-old car winner, Ikenna, is an indigene of Abia State but works in Port Harcourt. In his remarks, he excitedly thanked Globacom saying, “I am very excited and I don’t know what to say. I saw the advert and I decided to participate by dialing the “611” promo code after which I started recharging my phone.

Lo and behold, after about two weeks, I got a call from Glo customer service number 121, and after confirming my identity, I was told I won a brand new Kia car. I could not believe my ears. Glo has made me a car owner. This is the biggest gift in my life and my first car. I will forever remain with the Glo network. I will keep the car for my personal use”.

Speaking at the occasion, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro, stated that 500,000 prizes will be won by subscribers in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, and added that subscribers are required to recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N500 to qualify for the weekly draws, while N2,000 recharge in a calendar month qualifies them for the monthly draws where the grand prize of 5 brand new Kia Saloon cars will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month throughout the duration of the promotion.

Additionally, 80 other subscribers went home with different prizes, including television sets, generators, and refrigerators. They expressed their appreciation to the telecoms operator as witnessed in the comments of a generator winner, Paschal Oyedo, “I did not believe it until I got to Glo office and saw the generator.

"This is exciting. I will take the generator at home to the office and keep this brand new one for the enjoyment of my family at home. Glo has been good to Nigerians”.

Paul Okoh, a retired civil servant, now a farmer in Port Harcourt said, “I am overjoyed, I have always believed in Glo. They always give quality prizes. I received a Glo refrigerator today. Kudos to Globacom”.

In his speech, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, who commended Globacom for always giving Nigerians opportunities to win wonderful prizes stated that Globcom has contributed immensely towards improving the GDP of the state through its businesses with local dealers and through the employment of the citizens.

He also commended the company for the ongoing huge investment in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

