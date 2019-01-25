The 28-year-old appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court on two counts of conspiracy and malicious damage.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Micheal Unah, told the court that the accused damaged a Mazda car, worth N80,000 and a fence, valued at N35,000, properties of the complainants, Mr. Badamosi Adebowale and Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, respectively.

Unah said, "The complainant left the car with the accused at a car wash for cleaning.

"He was surprised after he went back to the car wash a few hours but could not find his car.

"The accused confessed to have driven the said car to a nearby market to buy the soap he wanted to use to wash the car without the knowledge of its owner."

Unah said the offences contravened Sections 350 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

In his ruling, the chief magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola granted the accused N50,000 bail and two sureties who must be blood-related and gainfully employed.

The case was further adjourned till March 30 for hearing.