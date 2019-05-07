The defendant, whose address was not given in court, is facing a three-count charge of reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without license to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to NAN, The Prosecutor, Asp. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 4, at 12.00 p.m along Adura Gbemi Street, Casso Alagbado, Lagos.

“Adeyiga drove a Toyota Camry car with registration number KTU 242 FC recklessly, causing the death of the boy,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was reversing the vehicle and in the process, the deceased was hit. The victim died on the spot.

The offences contravened Sections 7 (1), 20 (1), and 28 (1) of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ALSO READ: Here is how President Buhari's Ministers have performed

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.