Car dealer dies after soldiers forced him to eat vomit in Osun state

Adeyinka and his friend Solomon Ogundare, according to the 79-year-old, were having fun in a beer parlour at Imo, Ilesa area of Osun, on Thursday, March 24, when they were approached by three men.

The three men, who approached Adeyinka and Solomon, then solicited drinks from them, but they rebuffed, saying they had no money for such provision.

Displeased by the response Adeyinka and Solomon gave them, the youngest among the three men then queried Solomon for slacking his trousers.

Adeyinka, a 37-year-old, challenged the man’s audacity to question his friend over his choice of dressing, which snowballed into a serious altercation between the two groups.

As both parties were confronting each other, one of the three men made a call to the barracks, after which soldiers stormed the scene.

Having sighted the soldiers, Adeyinka fled the scene, but his friend was taken to the barracks, where he was tortured and locked up in a cell.

The soldiers were also said to have vandalised a Lexus 250 car belonging to Adeyinka, which he drove to the beer parlour, and towed it to the barracks.

Narrating what transpired after Solomon was taken to the barracks, Itunu, who’s his sister, said the soldiers insisted on taking a N500,000 bribe, adding that even though they later agreed to take N200,000, they refused to take the N140,000 she was able to secure for his release.

According to Itunu, when she returned to the barracks the following day, she found Adeyinka and Solomon cutting grass, as the soldiers whipped and kicked them.

“I observed that Adeyinka was very weak. He suddenly fell. They thought he was pretending and they started hitting him. When they saw that he was not moving, they checked his body and their boss said he should be rushed to a hospital,” she added.

The lady further said her brother told her how Adeyinka was forced to eat his vomit, as the soldiers tortured them.