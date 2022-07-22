Car dealer bags 5 years jail term for violating EFCC regulations

In his judgment, Justice Ahmad Mahmud, said he considered the evidence and exhibits tendered by the prosecution during the trial as the convict also pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mahmud said he also considered the plea of leniency as the convict was a first time offender.

The court found the convict guilty of failure to submit declaration of activities, in line with EFCC’s extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).