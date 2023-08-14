ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Car crash claims 5, injures 1 in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sector Commander, Anambra State, sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victim quick recovery.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Anambra Command of the FRSC, Mrs Margaret Onabe, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Onitsha.

The statement said that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 4:25 p. m involving one unidentified commercial Toyota Sienna driver with vehicle Reg. No. NZM 814 ZL. Onabe said that the probable cause of the fatal crash was speed.

According to her, an eyewitness said that the Toyota Sienna driver negotiated a bend while on speed, which made the vehicle to summersault three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people comprising four male adults, and two female adults were involved in the crash, one male adult was I njured, while three male adults and two female adults were killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje, arrived at the scene of RTC and was briefed by some persons around the neighborhood that the crash occured Saturday evening and was cleared by police personnel from Ogidi police Station.

“Further information from the Station officer at Ogidi police station revealed that the crash actually happened yesterday and that six persons were involved of which the driver is the only survival.

“Three among the dead bodies were deposited at Ahufus hospital/ moutuary Abatete while the other two were deposited at Iyi- Enu General Hospital, Ogidi,” she said.

She said that the Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Cmdr, Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victim quick recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that Irelewuyi seriously warned motorists to desist from speeding and ensured they drove within minimum safe speed to save their lives and that of other road users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare