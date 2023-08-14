Car crash claims 5, injures 1 in Anambra

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Anambra Command of the FRSC, Mrs Margaret Onabe, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Onitsha.

The statement said that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 4:25 p. m involving one unidentified commercial Toyota Sienna driver with vehicle Reg. No. NZM 814 ZL. Onabe said that the probable cause of the fatal crash was speed.

According to her, an eyewitness said that the Toyota Sienna driver negotiated a bend while on speed, which made the vehicle to summersault three times.

“Six people comprising four male adults, and two female adults were involved in the crash, one male adult was I njured, while three male adults and two female adults were killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje, arrived at the scene of RTC and was briefed by some persons around the neighborhood that the crash occured Saturday evening and was cleared by police personnel from Ogidi police Station.

“Further information from the Station officer at Ogidi police station revealed that the crash actually happened yesterday and that six persons were involved of which the driver is the only survival.

“Three among the dead bodies were deposited at Ahufus hospital/ moutuary Abatete while the other two were deposited at Iyi- Enu General Hospital, Ogidi,” she said.

She said that the Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Cmdr, Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victim quick recovery.

