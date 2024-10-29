ADVERTISEMENT
Car cleaner impregnates neighbour’s 12-year-old granddaughter, bags life sentence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict took advantage of the minor’s innocence as well as betrayed the trust placed on him as an adult in a community.

“A child was forced to bear a child, forever altering the course of her life,” Justice Rahman Oshodi said while imposing the sentence.

He judged that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Udoh committed the offence. Oshodi described the offence as grievous. He said that the convict took advantage of the minor’s innocence as well as betrayed the trust placed on him as an adult in a community.

According to him, the consequences of the convict’s actions are profound and far-reaching as the defilement resulted in an unwanted pregnancy at a tender age.

“Evidence before this court reveals a disturbing pattern of predatory behaviour.

“You deliberately lured this girl to your room under the pretence of running errands and exploited her vulnerability and proximity.

“As a neighbour, most disturbingly, you engaged in sexual intercourse with her twice, showing a calculated and persistent pattern of abuse,” he said.

According to him, the law is clear that a child cannot consent to a sexual activity. Oshodi said: “Section 137 of the Criminal Law prescribes life imprisonment for the offence of defilement, reflecting society’s utter condemnation of such an act and its determination to protect its most vulnerable members.

“This sentence serves as a deterrent to others contemplating similar crimes against children.

“I, therefore, sentence you to life imprisonment under Sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Violence Agency Law, 2021.”

He added that the convict’s name should be written in the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register. Lagos State counsel, Babajide Boye, led the prosecution team which presented three witnesses in the trial.

The witnesses are the minor/survivor, her grandmother and a social worker. The convict testified as a sole witness for the defence. The prosecution team submitted that the convict committed the offence sometime in January 2020 in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Government, the offence contravenes Section 137 of its Criminal Law of 2015.

