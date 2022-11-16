C&S prophet lands in police net for defiling 2 sisters in Ogun

Ogundeji was nabbed for defiling two sisters, and impregnating one of them.

In a statement disclosing the prophet’s arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi noted that the victims were members of Ogundeji’s church, adding that policemen arrested the prophet after the victims’ father lodged a complaint at the Ajuwon Police Station.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed detectives to arrest the randy prophet. On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have a carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old girl, but her 13-years-old younger sister was also defiled by the same prophet.

“The two victims informed the police that whenever they had a vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church would ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which usually comes to an end around 3am,” the statement quoted Oyeyemi as saying.