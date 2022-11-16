Joseph Ogundeji, a prophet of a Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church in Ogun State, has been arrested.
C&S prophet lands in police net for defiling 2 sisters in Ogun
The victims aged 13 and 16 were said to be church members of the suspect. One of them, according to the police, is now pregnant.
Ogundeji was nabbed for defiling two sisters, and impregnating one of them.
In a statement disclosing the prophet’s arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi noted that the victims were members of Ogundeji’s church, adding that policemen arrested the prophet after the victims’ father lodged a complaint at the Ajuwon Police Station.
“Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed detectives to arrest the randy prophet. On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.
“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have a carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old girl, but her 13-years-old younger sister was also defiled by the same prophet.
“The two victims informed the police that whenever they had a vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church would ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which usually comes to an end around 3am,” the statement quoted Oyeyemi as saying.
The police spokesperson revealed further that the victims said anytime they stayed in the prophet’s house, he used to give them something to lick, and after licking it, they would sleep off only to wake up and discover that the prophet had had sex with them.
