ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

C&S pastor sets lady ablaze during deliverance in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident happened when the pastor reportedly splashed perfume on the 21-year-old lady who came to him for deliverance and lit her with a candle.

Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) pastor
Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) pastor

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when the 21-year-old lady visited his Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, for the deliverance. It was gathered that the pastor directed the victim to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle for the deliverance session.

Things, however, went south as the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle. Immediately after the pastor lit the candle, Owodunni was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

Following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the church premises and arrested Odebiyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola said that further investigation had commenced unraveling the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

While maintaining that the lady was receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state, Odutola assured that the police would get to the root of the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea