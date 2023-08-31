C&S pastor sets lady ablaze during deliverance in Ogun

The incident happened on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when the 21-year-old lady visited his Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, for the deliverance. It was gathered that the pastor directed the victim to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle for the deliverance session.

Things, however, went south as the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle. Immediately after the pastor lit the candle, Owodunni was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

Following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the church premises and arrested Odebiyi.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola said that further investigation had commenced unraveling the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.