CAN condemns Jos killing, urges arrest of perpetrators

In a statement on Sunday, August 15, 2021, CAN chairman in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

A group of gunmen had attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters on Saturday killing 22 persons and injured scores.

The statement reads, “We wish to express deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barakin Ladi and Bassa, leading to loss of lives and property.

“The leadership of CAN totally condemns these attacks and pleads with security agents to ensure normalcy is restored.

“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.

”We mourn with the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.

“We urge security agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved, to bring an end to the needless killings.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has disclosed that 33 victims of the attack on travellers in Jos have been rescued with 20 suspects arrested.

Baba condemned the attack and called on relatives of the victims to remain calm.