The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed Christians and all churches in Nigeria to pray against a “deadly plane crash.”

The Secretary to the Conference of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale said this in a memo dated August 1, 2019, to its archbishops and bishops.

The memo titled, ‘Request for urgent and immediate prayers to God against deadly plane crash in Nigeria’ reads: “The Christian Association of Nigeria President — His Eminence, Dr. Supo Ayokunle — has directed all churches to pray fervently against deadly plane crash in Nigeria.

“This is a clarion call to all Christians to pray for the safety of all Nigerians. It is a national call. Please disseminate the information to all churches. Grace and peace be upon you.”

Commenting on the memo, the Special Assistant to the CAN President on Media, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said the prayers were prompted by a divine relation revelation.

He said, “In the course of praying for the nation, a revelation came that there were attempts by the forces of darkness to bring down some planes, so we had to ask churches to rise up and pray against it.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria was founded in 1976.