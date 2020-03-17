The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that business activities and vehicular movement were grounded on Friday as factional members wielding cutlasses attacked one another.

The violence led to many business owners in the area quickly closing shop and scampering for safety.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the clash was between two groups of the union.

“There was an attack among members of the union. The police were alerted and we directed policemen to go there.

“Some injured persons have been taken to the hospital while investigation is ongoing and the situation is calm,” Okasanmi said.

In spite of rumours of loss of lives, the PPRO said he was yet to confirm anyone dead.

“I have not gotten full details of the incident, people have been confirmed to have been injured, but I will get back to you when I get the full details,” Okasanmi said.

He said no fewer than seven police vehicles had been deployed in the area to maintain peace while investigation and consultation were ongoing.

The Chief Medical Director of Yusjib Industrial Medicare Hospital, Ilorin, Dr Yusuf Abdulraheem, said he had treated a patient injured in the incident.

The medical practitioner, however, said he rejected another victim brought to his hospital in a tricycle, saying he was immediately referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.