During the build-up to the 2019 general elections, Governor Ayade made a pronouncement that his administration is ready and committed to make Cally Air a reality. Today, Governor Ayade has yet again demonstrated that he is not just a man who keeps every promise he made but a man who loves his people.

As a matter of fact, this is another way Governor Ben Ayade is adding another crest to his endless accolades of leadership delivery.

Congratulations to my Cross Riverian friends as you now have CALLY AIR courtesy of His excellency Governor BEN AYADE.

Cally Air: Kazeem Tanimu commends Gov Ben Ayade for placing Cross Riverians on the world map

I strongly encourage young governors in Nigeria to borrow a leaf from his wisdom of leadership development.

Congratulations to Cross Riverians, congratulations to Nigeria.

Courtesy: Kazeem Tanimu

*This is a featured post.