Organised by Dr Abayomi Ajayi, the MD/CEO Nordica Fertility Centre in partnership with Nordica Foundation, the goal of this mentorship program is to support young physicians in the formative years of their careers and provide a forum for experienced doctors and other professionals to share knowledge and give back to the community at large.
Call for mentees for the Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme Cohort 2
Are you a young physician interested in advancing professionally and personally? Then this programme is for you.
Through this program, you will learn how to build professional networks, discuss theoretical and practical issues with experts and so much more. The mentorship programme is expected to kick off in mid-October and run till the end of Q1 2022.
The mentor team consists of seasoned professionals and captains of industries including Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, Prof Bomi Ogedengbe, Prof Adedeji Adekunle (SAN), Engr. Nnamdi Agbim, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, and Dr Abayomi Ajayi.
ELIGIBILITY
Only young medical professionals or aspiring medical leaders with less than 5 years of post-qualification or industry-specific entrepreneurship experience will be considered.
HOW WILL THE MENTEES BE SELECTED?
Nordica Foundation, together with members of the Mentoring Team, will shortlist the applicants, based on pre-defined criteria. All shortlisted candidates will be invited for a virtual interview and the final decisions will be taken on the basis of the interviews. The matching between mentor and mentee will follow after the final selection of mentees.
HOW TO APPLY
Please apply online via www.abayomiajayi.com.ng/mentoring
For more information about the mentoring programme, call +234 8077606677/ +234 8077611660 or send a mail to mentoring@abayomiajayi.com.ng
