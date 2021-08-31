Call for mentees for the Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme Cohort 2

Through this program, you will learn how to build professional networks, discuss theoretical and practical issues with experts and so much more. The mentorship programme is expected to kick off in mid-October and run till the end of Q1 2022.

The mentor team consists of seasoned professionals and captains of industries including Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, Prof Bomi Ogedengbe, Prof Adedeji Adekunle (SAN), Engr. Nnamdi Agbim, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, and Dr Abayomi Ajayi.

ELIGIBILITY

Only young medical professionals or aspiring medical leaders with less than 5 years of post-qualification or industry-specific entrepreneurship experience will be considered.

HOW WILL THE MENTEES BE SELECTED?

Nordica Foundation, together with members of the Mentoring Team, will shortlist the applicants, based on pre-defined criteria. All shortlisted candidates will be invited for a virtual interview and the final decisions will be taken on the basis of the interviews. The matching between mentor and mentee will follow after the final selection of mentees.

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply online via www.abayomiajayi.com.ng/mentoring

For more information about the mentoring programme, call +234 8077606677/ +234 8077611660 or send a mail to mentoring@abayomiajayi.com.ng