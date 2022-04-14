RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cable thief electrocuted and severely burnt from head to toe

A 32-year-old cable thief is receiving treatment at the hospital after being electrocuted and severely burned from head to toe.

Peninah Wangeci's hand while in the hospital bed at Karatina Sub-county Hospital (Citizen)
Peninah Wangeci's hand while in the hospital bed at Karatina Sub-county Hospital (Citizen)

The young man, identified as Eric Kofi Quaye, reportedly attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region when luck elided him.

The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao. It has two sections managed by ECG on one hand and GRIDCO on the other,

The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, confirmed the incident to Daily Guide Online.

According to him, it happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He added that preliminary assessment indicates that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it, but he got electrocuted.

READ ALSO: Police arrest Lebanese captured in viral video threatening to slaughter Ghanaian man

The attempted cable theft resulted in power cuts to Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo, and Ave Towns, all of whom depend on supply from the BSP.

It took hours of repair work to restore power to the affected areas.

The incident has since been reported to the Aflao, but due to the condition of the suspect, he has been sent to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

In other news, a 28-year-old man is in the grips of the police for allegedly shooting a Nigerian commercial s*x worker for refusing to take GH¢10 after patronising her service.

Hakeem Mumumi has been remanded by the magistrate court in Prestea, in the Western region, after shooting the woman simply identified as Promise in the thigh.

The victim refused to accept GH¢10 instead of GH¢30 on the night of Wednesday, April 6, 2022, resulting in an argument between her and Mumuni.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ghartey told the court that the suspect had earlier, on the night of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman named Aisha, at the same spot where he attacked the Nigerian woman.

After shooting the Nigerian prostitute, Mumuni ran away but was later arrested by the police and put before the court.eappear in court on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

