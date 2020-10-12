The general public is hereby informed that C. Woermann Nigeria Limited is the German company Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, has been registered in Nigeria since the 1970s and is well-known for the quality of the original handheld power tools.

C. Woermann Nigeria Limited remains only accredited importer and supplier of STIHL products and power tools

The general public is advised to only buy STIHL products from authorized dealers of C. Woermann Nigeria Limited, who can guarantee the quality of the STIHL products and ensure after-sales service. Contact us on 01-291 8597 or info@woermann-nigeria.com to find out about our dealer network.

Trademark infringers and counterfeiters of the STIHL trademark and its range of products are also by this notice warned that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

