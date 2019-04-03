BWL Agency was recently announced as the winner for the Media, arts and entertainment category and were also awarded a certificate of excellence for the Gold Sabre, Western African for their work on The Homecoming, a four-day cultural exchange founded by Grace Ladoja MBE, Skepta and BBK Africa.

Ranked one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SME’s in Nigeria by Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report, Business Day in 2018, BWL Agency is made up of a team of unconventional communication consultants who have become industry disruptors through their audacious and compelling campaigns.

The industry under-dogs are at the helm of some of the country’s most successful cultural platforms – shaping dialogues and correcting cultural narratives with one campaign at a time.

The SABRE (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement) Awards is the world’s biggest Public Relations Awards Program, dedicated to bench-marking the best PR work from across the globe.

The award ceremony will be taking place on Thursday May 16th in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ronke Bamisedun Founder of BWL, member of the elite 2018 Forbes 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa List and CNBC (AABLA) Young Business Leader finalist says “Last Year we won The SABRE’s for our work on Jameson connects and certificates of excellence for our work on the Martell follow the swift campaign.

This year we are elated to win our second SABRE Award and Excellence Certificate for our work on yet another phenomenal brand, Homecoming.

Being considered alongside some great agencies and campaigns and then winning in the category is an incredible accomplishment and honor I am extremely humbled by this win.”

She continues, “I am inspired by the Homecoming team for constantly challenging the status quo, shaping cultural narratives and spotlighting the entertainment industry.

We are excited to be working with them again this year for Homecoming 2019”

BWL will be working on the four day festival this year from Friday 19th April to Monday 21st April 2019.

